Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $858,000 Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,166 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Primoris Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,921,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

