Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 18,270 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 53.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the first quarter worth about $4,652,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

KRA opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.20. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

