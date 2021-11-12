Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $890,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

BANF stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

