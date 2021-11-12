Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 26.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lindsay by 257.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $1,245,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $156.73 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.63.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.