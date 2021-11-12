SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 70,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after purchasing an additional 342,661 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,947,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,282,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.