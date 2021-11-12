Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.88. 12,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 7,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

