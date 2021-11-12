STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.