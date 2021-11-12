Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.25 Million

Analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post $175.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.80 million and the highest is $177.70 million. Standex International posted sales of $156.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $701.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $715.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $737.02 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $750.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $417,669 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $145,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

