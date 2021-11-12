State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $51.66.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $6,355,110. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

