State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State Street Corp raised its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.13% of AppFolio worth $55,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AppFolio by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 7.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $130.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,176.33 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.