State Street Corp Buys 20,156 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $54,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,429,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Herc by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $23,302,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI opened at $195.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.67. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Herc’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research firms have commented on HRI. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

