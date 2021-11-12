State Street Corp Has $53.11 Million Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,677 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.18% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $53,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

