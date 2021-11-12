State Street Corp Has $55.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,436,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,049,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Vaxart worth $55,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Vaxart stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $819.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

