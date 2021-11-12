State Street Corp Has $57.22 Million Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.94% of NanoString Technologies worth $57,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

