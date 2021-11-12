State Street Corp Has $58.07 Million Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 477.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Peabody Energy worth $58,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 261,127 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 126.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,233,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,308 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BTU stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

