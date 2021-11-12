State Street Corp Has $58.58 Million Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.92% of MultiPlan worth $58,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,764,000 after acquiring an additional 194,902 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,331 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MPLN stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

