State Street Corp Purchases 5,522 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Apogee Enterprises worth $52,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $3,057,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 431.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 727.27%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

