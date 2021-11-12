Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

STZHF traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $36.10. 28,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

