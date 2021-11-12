Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

STLJF opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.