Stellar Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $809.66 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $9.23 billion and $809.66 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 62,958,910.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00133227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097947 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,619 coins and its circulating supply is 24,286,914,286 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.