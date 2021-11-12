Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

