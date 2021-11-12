Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Sells $115,335.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00.

NYSE SCL opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.86.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 8.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

