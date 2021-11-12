Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,318. The company has a market capitalization of $496.22 million, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stereotaxis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 3,094.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Stereotaxis worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.