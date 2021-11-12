Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY21 guidance to €0.45-€0.47 EPS.

Shares of STVN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 271,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STVN. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.56.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.