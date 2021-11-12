Stifel Financial Corp Invests $277,000 in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,984. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of GDYN opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.