Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $237,000 Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of EGLE opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

