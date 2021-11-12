Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,477,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 355.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $178.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $126.08 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.