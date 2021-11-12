Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,746 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $670.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.