Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

