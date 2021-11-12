Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target to C$2.75

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

JRNGF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,659. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.