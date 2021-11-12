Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.