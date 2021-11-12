Stifel Nicolaus Trims Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price to $30.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.38% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

VRM stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,739 shares during the period.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

