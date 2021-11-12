Stipend Market Capitalization Hits $547,107.09 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 49% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $547,107.09 and approximately $747.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,038.96 or 1.00248881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.00360518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.67 or 0.00515848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00168783 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012827 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001419 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003736 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,834,092 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

