Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Fortuna Silver Mines Call Options (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 29,501 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 868% compared to the average daily volume of 3,049 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. 1,388,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,113. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

