Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

