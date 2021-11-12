STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

SSKN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,043. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $58.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

A number of research firms have commented on SSKN. TheStreet raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

