Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 3,014 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 273.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 287,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,522 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $240.56 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

