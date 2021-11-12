Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $417,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after buying an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after buying an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.