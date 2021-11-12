Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $452,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $12,394,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $220,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $468.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.26 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.91.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

