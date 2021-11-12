Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,745 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 136.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $211.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.47. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

