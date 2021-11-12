Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.