Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,987,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV opened at $99.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.99. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.