Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 141.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,833,750. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

