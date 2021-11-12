StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 145.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 377.8% higher against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $1,473.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,829,904,115 coins and its circulating supply is 17,416,709,761 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

