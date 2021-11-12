Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

