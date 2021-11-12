Summer Energy (SUME) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS: SUME) is one of 80 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Summer Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Summer Energy Competitors -11.63% 8.00% 2.08%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy Competitors 854 3980 3329 93 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Summer Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summer Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million -$10.73 million -1.28 Summer Energy Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 7.35

Summer Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy. Summer Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Summer Energy peers beat Summer Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

