Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. 2,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,649. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 32.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 295,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

