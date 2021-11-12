Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.89. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 2,373,233 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDL. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 5.70.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 982.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $2,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 310.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,428 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

