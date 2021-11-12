Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 40,462 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,759,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,557,000 after acquiring an additional 471,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.14. 5,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

