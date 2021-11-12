Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $2.28 Million in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,695. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $121.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

